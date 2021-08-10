Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

