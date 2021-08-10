Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.