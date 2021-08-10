Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

