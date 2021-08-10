BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently:

8/3/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for Q2 earnings and sales. Sales of BioMarin’s key drugs are being driven by strong demand. The focus of the stock remains on the regulatory updates related to key candidates, Vosoritide and Valrox/Roctavian. Regulatory applications for Vosoritide are under review in the United States and Europe with potential approvals anticipated in 2021. Roctavian is a gene therapy for hemophilia A, which was rejected by the FDA last year, resulting in a delay in potential approval timeline. A BLA for Roctavian is expected to be filed in the second quarter of 2022 with a launch not expected before late 2022/2023. BioMarin has an interesting early-stage pipeline. Kuvan sales are being hurt by generic competition as the drug has lost U.S. exclusivity. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/29/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. 948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,890. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

