Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XGN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,037. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

