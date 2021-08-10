Newfound Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.41. 2,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,144. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

