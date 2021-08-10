Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.21. 74,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

