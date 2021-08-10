Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,157.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,224.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

