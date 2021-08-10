Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Holdings Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.60% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 7,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

