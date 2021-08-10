Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4,210.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 81,784 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.