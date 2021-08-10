Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

