AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

ACM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

