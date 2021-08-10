AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

ACM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

