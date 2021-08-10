United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

