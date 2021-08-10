United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

