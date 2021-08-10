Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

