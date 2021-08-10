Rune Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,766.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Rune has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $66,766.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $119.15 or 0.00262088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00157621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00147541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,437.21 or 0.99942232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00812526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.