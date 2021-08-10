Ethereum Yield Price Reaches $4.93 on Top Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $492,758.03 and $71.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00010839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00860390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00108136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

