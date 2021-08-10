eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,144 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 36,865 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. 41,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

