Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTE traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,023.90 ($26.44). 19,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.52. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £352.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,812.57.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

