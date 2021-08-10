Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MTE traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,023.90 ($26.44). 19,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.52. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £352.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,812.57.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
