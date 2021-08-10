CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,776. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.45 and a one year high of C$17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

