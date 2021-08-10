Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SBSW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,578,000 after purchasing an additional 281,462 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $18,871,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

