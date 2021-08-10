Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

