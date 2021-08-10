Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of CBT opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.