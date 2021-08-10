Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells 5,939 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

