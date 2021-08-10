NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NREF. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

