$0.06 EPS Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ABST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,553. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $693.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.