Renasant Bank Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.65. Target Co. has a one year low of $131.25 and a one year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

