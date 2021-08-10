Trevena (TRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

