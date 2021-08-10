Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLAY opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

