Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

