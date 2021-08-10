Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 4,198 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.