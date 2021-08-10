nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,292,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

