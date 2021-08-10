Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,910,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.