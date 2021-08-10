Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 9,530 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4,038.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

