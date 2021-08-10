Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

