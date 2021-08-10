Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

