Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 36.24 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00%.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.