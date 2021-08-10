Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
NYSE EPC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00.
EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
