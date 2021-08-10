Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE EPC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

