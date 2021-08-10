Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.