Mobivity (MFON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS MFON opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

