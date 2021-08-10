Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $499.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.30 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

