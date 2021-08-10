Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.66 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $59.43 or 0.00130040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.60 or 0.06974335 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,873,628 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

