Dash Trading Up 12.1% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $395.22 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.11 or 0.00387500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.01109509 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,274,211 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

