Method Finance Hits Market Cap of $757,104.25 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $757,104.25 and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00864836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00108343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00041580 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.