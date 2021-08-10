Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $156.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.