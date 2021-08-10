Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

