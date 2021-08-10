Tsfg LLC Purchases 845 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $105.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36.

