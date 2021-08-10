Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

