TFG Advisers LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $61,260,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.79.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

