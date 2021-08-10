Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 900 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

